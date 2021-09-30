SpiceJet makes it to Skytrax 'World Top 20 LCC' rankings

SpiceJet has for the first time made to the prestigious Skytrax “World Top 20 LCC” rankings. SpiceJet was ranked 16th in the World Top 20 LCC category at the Skytrax 2021 World Airline Awards. SpiceJet also jumped 31 places to achieve the 88th rank in the “World Top 100 Airlines” ranking.

The World Airline Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2019-2021 global passenger satisfaction survey where 13.42 million eligible survey entries were included in the final results.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 05:22 PM IST