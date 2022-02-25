SpiceJet introduces six new flights connecting key metros with Bangkok

SpiceJet today announced the launch of six new international flights to Bangkok enhancing connectivity between India and Thailand under the air bubble agreement.

The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital. The new flights will commence operations from 10th March, 2022 in a phased manner.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said the airline has launched new flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with Bangkok.

SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:44 PM IST