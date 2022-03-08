SpiceJet delays evacuation flight from Suceava, Romania by three hours

SpiceJet has announced it has delayed its special evacuation flight from Suceava in Romania by close to three hours last night to successfully evacuate a group of 36 Indian students stranded at the Ukraine-Romania border.

The departure of SpiceJet flight SG 9547 from Suceava to Delhi with 152 Indian students on board was scheduled at 7.20 PM (local time) when information was received about a group of 36 Indian students stranded at the Ukraine-Romania border.

A decision was taken to wait for the group who would be travelling by road to the Suceava Ștefan cel Mare International Airport.

The flight departure was revised thrice as the SpiceJet team waited for the Indian students to arrive. The flight finally departed at 10.05 pm (local time) and reached Delhi at 8.30 am today (local time) with a total of 188 students on-board.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “Last night, we delayed our flight by close to three hours to accommodate a group of 36 Indian students who were stuck at the border and we are extremely happy that we successfully brought them home safe and sound. SpiceJet feels honoured to be a part of ‘Operation Ganga’ and will continue to contribute in whatever way we can.”

SpiceJet has helped evacuate more than 1600 students so far under “Operation Ganga” having operated special flights to Budapest, Kosice and Suceava.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:41 PM IST