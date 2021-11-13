SpiceJet consol net loss widens YoY to 5.7 bln rupees in Jul-Sep

Mumbai: SpiceJet Ltd posted a consolidated net loss of 5.71 bln rupees in the September quarter, as against a loss of 1.06 bln rupees a year ago and 7.31 bln rupees in Apr-Jun.

The topline jumped 25.7% on year to 13.45 bln rupees. Sequentially, revenue rose 19.6%. The company's other income fell to 1.87 bln rupees from 2.34 bln rupees year ago. In Jul-Sep, total expenditure, including finance cost, was at 21.03 bln rupees compared with 14.1 bln rupees a year ago.

Finance cost declined to 1.14 bln rupees from 1.39 bln rupees a year ago. SpiceJet posted an operating loss of 3.01 bln rupees in Jul-Sep as against an operating profit of 2.16 bln rupees a year ago. Today, shares of SpiceJet closed 1.1% higher at 74 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:15 AM IST