SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as VP, Head of Engineering

SpiceJet today announced the appointment of Anil Singla as Vice President and Head of Engineering. Singla is an aviation veteran having more than three decades of experience.

He has previously worked with Air Works as Associate Vice President and Sahara Airlines as Director, Engineering.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Anil Singla brings with him an unparalleled understanding of the sector and invaluable experience gained over 35 years of work. I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to his expertise to achieve the Company’s long-term growth plans.”

Anil Singla, Vice President and Head of Engineering, SpiceJet, said “I hope to contribute to the growth story of the company and take the airline to greater heights under the able leadership of Singh.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:27 PM IST