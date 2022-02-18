SpiceJet adds Khajuraho to its domestic network; to launch 24 new flights

SpiceJet today announced the addition of Khajuraho – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – to its network as its 15th UDAN destination. The airline will be launching 24 new flights and will be connecting Delhi with Sharjah for the first time on its network. The new domestic and international non-stop flights will commence operations from February 18, 2022 in a phased manner.

The UDAN fare on Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at Rs 3,209 plus taxes.

The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice-a-week on Fridays and Sundays. Known for its magnificent temples, Khajuraho attracts tourists not just from other parts of the country but from around the world. The temples in the ancient city are famous for its intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism.

SpiceJet already operates to Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The airline connects Jabalpur with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune whereas the city of Gwalior is connected to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kolkata and Mumbai. The addition of Khajuraho to SpiceJet’s network will play a major role in enhancing economic activity while providing a boost to the tourism in the region.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to add Khajuraho to our network as we launch 24 new flights beginning February 18, 2022. SpiceJet will be the only airline connecting Khajuraho with Delhi with a non-stop flight and we are proud to provide the much-needed fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and State.”

The airline will be connecting Delhi with Sharjah with a non-stop flight, which will operate four-times-a-week.

From March 1, 2022, SpiceJet will connect Chennai–Jodhpur, Mumbai–Jharsuguda, Mumbai-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun for the first time on its network. The airline will also launch new flights connecting Kolkata-Surat and add additional frequencies on the Pune-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jharsuguda, Delhi-Jabalpur and Delhi-Darbhanga sectors.

The airline will be deploying the mix of its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:21 PM IST