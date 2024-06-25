5G Future: Second Auction For Spectrum Worth ₹96,000 Crore Starts Today; Airtel, Jio & Vodafone Idea In Fray

Telecommunication is that facet of our existence that has not only grown at an exponentially and exceptionally fast pace but also has taken the human race along with it in the journey to advance our understanding of communication.

5G is perhaps the latest and most talked-about element or chapter in the story right now. In India, the 5G future appears to be slowly taking shape. The second crucial auction for the 5G spectrum is scheduled to commence today, June 25.

This is the 10th overall spectrum auction.

Spectrum Worth Rs 96,000 Crore Up For Auction

This auction for the fast airwaves is reported to be worth Rs 96,000 crore. The main players in the mix are the three telecom giants of the country: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The first ever government auction for bidding and sale for this monumental technology came to pass as the world was recovering from the pandemic in August 2022. In this particular auction, held close to 2 years ago, the government churned out a total sum of Rs 1,50,000 crore.

Apart from the big three, another major conglomerate, Adani's Adani Data Networks Ltd. Adani, however, procured Rs 212 crore worth of spectrum in a millimetre band (in the 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band).

This, according to the company, was used to set up private network systems to espouse its businesses and data centres.

According to reports, this auction is expected to be subdued and companies might only bag spectrum worth Rs 12,000 crore. |

Subdued Bidding Expected

Back then, many had raised issues with the government's overall learning from the sale of the spectrum, as some believed it should have fetched the government more.

According to reports, this auction is expected to be subdued and companies might only bag spectrum worth Rs 12,000 crore. According to a Business Standard report, this is supplemented by the lukewarm earnest money deposits that the telcos have submitted. These deposits are said to be the lowest since 2014 and are in the range of Rs 300 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

The spectrum up for auction will be in the bands of — 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz.