S&P too could cut India's ratings

Mumbai: S&P Global Ratings may lower its rating on India if the country's economic growth doesn't recover over the next "few years", the rating agency said. "If this recovery does not materialize, and it becomes clear that India's structural growth has significantly deteriorated, we could lower the rating," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Andrew Wood was quoted as saying. Even as India's long-term economic outperformance remains intact, S& P said it expects GDP growth for 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) to decelerate to 5.1%.