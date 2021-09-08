South Indian Bank launches SIB– OneCard Credit Card

The Kerala based lender South Indian Bank, in association with OneCard, has launched the SIB – OneCard Credit Card. A premium metal card, the SIB – OneCard has a unique app-based onboarding process. The internationally valid credit card on the Visa Signature platform can be fully controlled through the powerful OneCard App, the Bank said in a press release..

The SIB – OneCard comes with many features like lifetime validity with zero joining and annual fees, 100 percent digital customer onboarding process, instant virtual card issuance, instant issuance of reward points and easy redemption within the app, etc. The premium metal-based card on the Visa Signature platform having NFC facility offers contactless easy management of EMIs from the EMI dashboard in the app. It has a forex fee in the market at just 1 percent.

“Digital Banking being one of the focus areas for South Indian Bank, this next generation credit card is the best product to offer to India’s young population. More tie-ups with fintech companies are in the anvil and we are happy to associate with OneCard to launch a truly next generation credit card”, said Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank.

OneCard has been launched by FPL Technologies - a fintech startup which aims to digitally revolutionise credit and payments in India.

Anurag Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, OneCard said ,“At OneCard, besides offering flexibility and visibility on spends, we offer the customer full control of every aspect involved in credit and payments.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:22 PM IST