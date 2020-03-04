South Africa slips into recession: Official data

South Africa slipped into recession in the final three months of 2019, the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday, the third recession to hit the country since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Gross domestic product fell by 1.4% in the quarter, after dropping by 0.8% in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.

This took South Africa's growth for all of 2019 to just 0.2%, its lowest reading since the global financial crisis in 2009.