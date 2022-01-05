Sony to launch next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset; check for details

Tech giant Sony has confirmed that it is bringing its next-gen virtual reality headset -- PlayStation VR2 -- that will be compatible with the PS5 and with the new VR2 Sense controllers.

Key features

According to Engadget, it has a display resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, has a 110-degree field of view, is capable of 90 to 120Hz frame rates and supports 4K HDR.

The PS VR2 features inside-out tracking, which means it has multiple embedded cameras to track the movements of your head and controllers.

The company has also introduced a new sensory feature for the device called "headset feedback" that can make games and experiences even more immersive.

Headset feedback uses a built-in motor with vibrations to simulate in-game events -- it can, for instance, mimic the feel of a character's elevated pulse rate while they are hiding from a threat or the feel of objects passing close to a character's head, the report said.

The headset can detect the motion of your eyes, allowing you to interact with the game environment like you would interact with the real world.

As for the PS VR2 Sense controllers, they will have key features from the DualSense controllers, particularly haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

While Sony has yet to reveal the headset's availability, the company announced one of the first games arriving on the platform. Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR experience in the Horizon universe, is being built for the PS VR2 and will be an exclusive title for the platform.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:50 PM IST