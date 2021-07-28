Sonata Software to acquire Cloud infrastructure provider Encore Software Services

Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services.

Encore Software Services is a provider of Cloud Application development services, Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, Testing and Maintenance.

Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "This is a continuation of our M&A strategy focusing on strategic acquisitions aligned to our PlatformationT led digital transformation strategy, access to seasoned local leadership talent and entry into new industry verticals..."

"...we see great synergies that will help scale our business offering new digital services & lead to opportunities for our people. Sonata's PlatformationT strategy will allow us to become more strategic to our clients and allow us to serve them with a greater set of capabilities, offerings," said Radhakrishnan-president and Muralee-CEO, both co-founders of Encore.