Sonata Software signs deal worth $160 million with a US company

Sonata Software Limited on Wednesday announced that it has signed its largest-ever contract with a US-based consumer retail company, through an exchange filing. The company has signed a deal with a total contract value of $160 million for ten years.
Sonata will be managing the end-to-end IT modernization and transformation for the US-based company for the next decade.
Sonata Software shares
The shares of Sonata Software Limited on Wednesday at 11:47 am IST were at Rs 828.40, up by 3.21 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)