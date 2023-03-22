Sonata Software signs deal worth $160 million with a US company | Wikipedia

Sonata Software Limited on Wednesday announced that it has signed its largest-ever contract with a US-based consumer retail company, through an exchange filing. The company has signed a deal with a total contract value of $160 million for ten years.

Sonata will be managing the end-to-end IT modernization and transformation for the US-based company for the next decade.

Sonata Software shares

The shares of Sonata Software Limited on Wednesday at 11:47 am IST were at Rs 828.40, up by 3.21 per cent.

