e-Paper Get App

SoftBank Group International CEO quits in just 5 months

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
SoftBank Group International CEO quits in just 5 months | Photo: Twitter

In a surprise move, French businessman Michel Combes, who joined as SoftBank Group International CEO in January this year, has resigned, the company announced on Wednesday.

Alex Clavel, currently Managing Partner at SoftBank Group International, is replacing Combos from June 30.

According to the company, Combes has decided to leave SoftBank to pursue new opportunities.

"I am confident that Clavel's experience -- combined with the strong SoftBank team around him -- will serve us well as we continue our journey as Vision Capitalists," said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group.

Combes' departure comes as several SoftBank employees have exit the company in recent months as the company's global operations shrink.

The Japanese investment giant last month reported a huge net loss of $13.14 billion for the year ending March 31, saying that it would be forced to cut startup funding by more than half this year.

The conglomerate also reported its biggest-ever quarterly net loss at $16.2 billion for the January-March quarter.

The global market conditions have only gone worse amid rising inflation and high interest rates, leading to economic recession fears.

Combes said in a statement that he is departing SoftBank "proud of having achieved what I set out to do here, including turning around Sprint and executing its merger with T-Mobile, repositioning WeWork and successfully taking it public".

Clavel has been responsible for managing several of SoftBank's international platform of investments outside of the Vision Funds, including T-Mobile, Deutsche Telecom, WeWork and OneWeb.

Prior to joining SoftBank, Clavel spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley in investment banking.

Read Also
PM Modi, Softbank's Son discuss more investments after big tech bets: Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessSoftBank Group International CEO quits in just 5 months

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...

Bhujbal, Rane, Raj and now Shinde: In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion, 1st under Uddhav's...

Bhujbal, Rane, Raj and now Shinde: In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion, 1st under Uddhav's...

Maharashtra political turmoil: 5 key points from Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra political turmoil: 5 key points from Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds