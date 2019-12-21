Business

Updated on

Softbank eyes Lenskart, may infuse USD 275 million from Softbank Vision Fund

By FPJ Bureau

"Lenskart is raising USD 275+ million from Softbank Vision Fund, including some stake sale from early investors," a company statement said.

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart on Friday said it is raising over USD 275 million (nearly Rs 1,956 crore) from Softbank Vision Fund. The investment will be utilised for augmenting Lenskart's tech capabilities and strengthening its supply chain infrastructure.

A large part of this investment will go towards building next generation technology and supply chain to deliver the next billion glasses with focus on quality, best pricing and customer experience, Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said.

