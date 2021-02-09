Sodexo BRS India picks stake in National Payment Corporation of India

Sodexo BRS India acquired a minority stake in the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), stated the company in its statement, without disclosing other details. This investment was made under a private placement exercise inviting wider participation from RBI regulated payment industry players.

NPCI's shareholding is broad-based with over 56 member banks and growing. However, NPCI has ten core promoter banks are State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citibank N. A. and HSBC. This latest investment makes Sodexo an equity holder in NPCI.

Commenting on Sodexo's investment in NPCI, Anish Sarkar, CEO Sodexo BRS India, said, "In a rapidly evolving business environment, finding ways to add additional and meaningful value to the user experience is key to improving engagement and retention. We have always focused on offering great freedom of choice to consumers. With this investment, we are now a part of the NPCI family and will continue to use their solutions to make our consumer payment journey seamless and delightful. It is also a testament to our continued commitment to the Government of India's Digital India initiative and thrust to develop robust payment infrastructure in the country."

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a 100 per cent digital Employee Motivation and Benefits

Sodexo BRS India offers a range of employee benefit solutions. Its meal benefit offerings Sodexo reaches out to millions of consumers every day across 1,700+ small towns and cities nationally.