Snapdeal to file DRHP for $250 mn IPO in 2022: Report

Snapdeal plans to file preliminary documents for an initial public offering of as much as $250 million in the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg report said.

The online retailer backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., aims to go public in early 2022 after filing the draft red herring prospectus.

Snapdeal plans to raise at least $200 million at a $1.5 billion valuation, the report said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:28 PM IST