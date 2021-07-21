Snapdeal, Khan Academy join hands to support K-10 learning at home

Snapdeal, e-commerce company, today announced a partnership with Khan Academy, an educational nonprofit, to launch “The Foundation Program” a digital learning initiative for students in classes 1-10 in English, Hindi and Kannada. The partnership aims to minimize the learning gaps in children and build a solid foundation for the next class.

The Foundation Program will focus on revising important concepts from the previous year in Math and language comprehension, helping them build a strong foundation for the new class. In line with Khan Academy’s mission to provide free, education, all the resources available to parents and learners are 100 percent free.

Khan Academy will provide online academic resources and interactive learning materials for children, via a dedicated online platform for Snapdeal’s seller partners. The platform is easy to navigate for first-time users among parents and learners with easy-to-understand explainer videos and step-by-step guides.

Seller partners can also opt-in to receive weekly learning links via Whatsapp. Every week they will receive a math lesson, short story, and a fun activity exercise to make sure kids enjoy learning. Kids can learn at their own pace and time.

Snapdeal will create awareness about the program amidst its 500,000 registered seller partners and will also encourage them to share links among their family and friends.

“The school closures have affected millions of families, with significant and extended disruption of academic schedules. This joint initiative will help students practice at their own pace and will also help accelerate their learning,” said Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Snapdeal.

“This program is specially curated, keeping in mind that students can stay up to date by learning only what is necessary. This way, they won't have to spend a lot of time online, and there are several fun activities to keep them engaged.” said Sandeep Bapna, Managing Director, Khan Academy India.