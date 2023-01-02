SML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December

SML Isuzu Ltd. reported a 37% year-on-year increase in total sales in December, owing to a strong performance in the passenger vehicle segment.
During the month, the company sold 959 vehicles, as against 701 sold in the year-ago period.
Sales of passenger cars increased by 161% year over year to 570 units for the company. Cargo vehicle sales, meanwhile, decreased by 19% year over year to 389 units.
Isuzu Motors owns 15% of SML Isuzu while Japan-based Sumitomo Corp owns 44% of the business.
Sales at SML Isuzu increased 82% year over year to 8,549 vehicles from April through December.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)