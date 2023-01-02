e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December

SML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December

The company's passenger vehicle sales jumped 161% on year to 570 units. However, sales of cargo vehicles fell 19% on year to 389 units

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
SML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December | Image credit: SML Isuzu (Representative)
Follow us on

SML Isuzu Ltd. reported a 37% year-on-year increase in total sales in December, owing to a strong performance in the passenger vehicle segment.

During the month, the company sold 959 vehicles, as against 701 sold in the year-ago period.

Sales of passenger cars increased by 161% year over year to 570 units for the company. Cargo vehicle sales, meanwhile, decreased by 19% year over year to 389 units.

Isuzu Motors owns 15% of SML Isuzu while Japan-based Sumitomo Corp owns 44% of the business.

Sales at SML Isuzu increased 82% year over year to 8,549 vehicles from April through December.

Read Also
Hero MotoCorp Dec sales fall marginally to 3,94,179 units
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

SML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December

SML Isuzu total sales up 37% in December

CarDekho logs 81% growth in FY22 with consolidated revenue at nearly Rs 1,600 cr

CarDekho logs 81% growth in FY22 with consolidated revenue at nearly Rs 1,600 cr