Small retailers taking on Amazon and Flipkart via ONDC receive 10,000 orders a day

Photomix

Neighbourhood grocers and vendors from major Indian cities have started setting up shops on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, pitched as a challenge to the Amazon-Flipkart duopoly. Live in more than 180 cities, ONDC has also brought the Namma Yatri app for residents to book cabs and rickshaws, to break the dominance of Ola and Uber.

In less than a year after its launch in September 2022, orders placed via ONDC breached the 10,000 per day on April 30, 2023.

Clients flocking to the virtual marketplace

Around 40 per cent of these orders were from Bengaluru alone, while Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad accounted for another 40 per cent.

The rest of the 20 per cent came from almost 200 smaller cities, with food, grocery, home decor and electronics being classified as retail.

On the other hand cab and rickshaw bookings, which will also be expanded to other metro cities, are placed under the mobility category.

Through that service, the platform has facilitated the booking of 25,000 rides every day, and it is being promoted both by buyers and sellers.

Eyes on rapid expansion

After this, ONDC intends to focus on connecting farmers directly with consumers across the country, which means anything from pure saffron to millets will be delivered from farms to the doorstep.

With a merchant base that has surged beyond 93,000 due to incentives for sellers, ONDC is able to provide Rs 50 off on orders.

It is also trying to rope in social media influencers for promoting the platform and attract customers as well as more sellers across Indian cities.