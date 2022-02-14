Slice announces maiden ESOP buyback worth Rs 65 cr

Fintech firm Slice has announced the completion of its first ESOP buyback today. Around 60 of both former and existing employees, holding vested stocks in the company are eligible for the buyback which is collectively worth Rs 65 crores.

ESOP buybacks have, for a long time, been an important part of employee welfare in larger organisations. The accelerated usage of this by Indian startups, is a sign of a healthy and an enormous growth in this space.

Founder-CEO Rajan Bajaj said, “We are on a mission to build the best financial products for India’s newest generation - the MZs. This buyback plan is our little way of saying “thank you” to our teams who have not only contributed to slice but also to the larger financial ecosystem."

In November 2021, Slice entered the Unicorn club after raising $220mn in its Series B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. The company is re-innovating the payment experience with its slice super card, it said. Having registered a 40 percent month-on-month growth and over 7 million registered users, the company aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 to further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India, the statement added.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:54 AM IST