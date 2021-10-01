e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:44 AM IST

Slack, corporate world's favourite messaging system is down; company says DNS issue

FPJ Web Desk
Instant messaging platform has had an outage |

Slack, the instant messaging platform in not working. The messaging platform is largely used by corporates to connect wih employees.

The messaging platform acknowledged the issue on Twitter. It tweeted:

Slack tweeted that it expects all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 12 hours. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we apologize for this disruption. We’ll share another update when the issue is resolved."

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:44 AM IST
