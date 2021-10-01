Slack, corporate world's favourite messaging system is down; company says DNS issue

Slack, the instant messaging platform in not working. The messaging platform is largely used by corporates to connect wih employees.

The messaging platform acknowledged the issue on Twitter. It tweeted:

We're seeing some signs of improvement, and reloading Slack (Ctrl/Command + R) may allow Slack to load again. The issue is not resolved for everyone, however, and we'll be back again once we have another update to share. https://t.co/tZUb1TWDEc — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) September 30, 2021

Slack tweeted that it expects all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 12 hours. "We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we apologize for this disruption. We’ll share another update when the issue is resolved."

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:44 AM IST