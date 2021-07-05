Skylark Drones raises Rs 22.34 cr in funding led by IAN Fund, Info Edge Ventures

Bengaluru-based startup Skylark Drones on Monday said it has raised Rs 22.34 crore in a pre-series A round of funding led by IAN Fund and Info Edge Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from other investors, including AdvantEdge, Fowler Wesrup and Vimson Group, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by engineering graduates Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy and Mrinal G Pai, Skylark Drones aims to utilise the funding towards product enhancement, expand its presence in overseas markets and strengthen business development.