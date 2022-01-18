Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Piyush Arora as Managing Director

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has appointed Piyush Arora as Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2022.

Piyush Arora joins SAVWIPL from Mercedes-Benz India, where he worked as executive director and head of operations.

''Arora task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group's business in India. I am convinced that he will succeed in this endeavour,'' stated Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schafer.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:57 PM IST