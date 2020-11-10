Skoda Auto launches leasing scheme for Rapid and Superb models

European car maker Skoda Auto on Tuesday announced a leasing scheme for its Rapid and Superb models, under which it has offered these cars on monthly rentals starting at Rs 22,580 for a tenure ranging between 24-60 months.

The scheme, Clever Lease, targets both retail and corporate customers. It has been rolled out initially in eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, Skoda India Auto said in a release.

"The automotive industry, world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that we evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner.

"We expect leasing to grow multi-fold over the next couple of years, and with the tangible benefits of Clever Lease, we intend to suitably cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

With a gamut of flexible solutions, be it plain, dry, or wet lease, one can avail monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months on Rapid TSI as well as new Superb models, the Skoda said, adding the monthly lease rental will start at Rs 22,580.

'Clever Lease' option incorporates an array of benefits and services including road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end-to-end maintenance, scheduled tyre and battery changes, and a replacement vehicle, as per the release.

In the subsequent phase, it will be launched in other parts of the country as well as part of the 'INDIA 2.0' project, the company said.

"Skoda Auto India and ORIX India have been working towards creating innovative propositions for customers. The Clever Lease is another big leap towards that direction and we are very excited to work with Skoda in creating solutions that enhance the flexibility and convenience for the customers who aspire to drive these cars," said Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.