Skipper bags Rs 25.7 bln order from BSNL for 4G telecom projects

Skipper Ltd has received an order worth Rs 25.7 bln from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for fourth generation telecom projects, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract calls for the installation of infrastructure components as well as the supply and construction of ground-based telecom towers. The project would build 3,350 tower position sites and will be carried out across Rajasthan and Odisha.

Additionally, the order includes five years of operation and maintenance services in unconnected villages covered by 4G saturation programmes. This can be continued for another five years.

The order will be executed under Skipper's capital expenditures and operating expenses model, using homegrown 4G stack.

It will be funded through the government's Universal Service Obligation Fund, a Rs 550 bln cash reserve that aims to provide connectivity in rural and remote areas of the country.