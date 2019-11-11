SJVN's Profit After Tax rises 44.93 per cent

Mumbai: SJVN Limited has recorded 44.93% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) during the second quarter of FY 2019-20. The Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company have increased to Rs. 623.50 crore from Rs. 430.21 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

With the favourable weather conditions during the first six months of current financial year the projects of SJVN generated 7498 mn units of electricity while 6342 Million Units of electricity were generated during the corresponding period of last financial year.

While the company's Revenue increased 25.84% from Rs.751.52 crore to Rs. 945.71 crore, the Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 33.44% from Rs. 561.21 crore to Rs. 748.88 crore. Resultantly, the company's EPS during the quarter has increased from Rs. 1.09 to Rs. 1.58. The financial results of the company were declared at a meeting of the Board of Directors held at New Delhi.

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director stated that 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, which is the country’s largest underground power house and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station are creating new benchmarks, in hydro sector each year.

He further informed that SJVN has recently entered into MoUs with Govt of Himachal Pradesh for implementation of Eight (8) Hydro Projects.