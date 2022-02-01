SJVN power stations' power generation up 10% to over 290 mn units in January

State-owned SJVN's power stations generated 290.5 million units (MU) of energy during January 2022, its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said.

At 290.47 MU, the power generation was 10 per cent higher from 265.69 MU in January 2021, he said.

A growth of 10 per cent was registered in power generation in January 2022 as compared with 265.69 MU in January 2021.

Sharma said that SJVN's 1,500-megawatt (MW) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has surpassed its design energy of 6,612 MU on January 31, 2022.

"Despite the impacts of the global pandemic, our power stations have risen to the challenge and performed exceptionally well," added Sharma.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:59 PM IST