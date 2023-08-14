SJVN Inks PPAs With PSPCL For 1,200 MW Solar Projects | Representative image

SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited has signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), one for 200 MW Solar Projects to be developed anywhere in Punjab and other for 1,000 MW Solar Projects to be developed anywhere in the country, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

These projects will be developed within 18 months on Build Own and Operate basis and will involve an investment of around Rs 7,000 crores. The Letter of Intent for these 1,200 MW projects was received from PSPCL on July 21, 2023.

The projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in first year and about 69,661 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years. The commissioning of these projects shall reduce more than 34 Lakh tonnes of carbon emission.

The shares of SJVN on Monday at 3:28 pm IST were at Rs 57.50, up by 3.32 percent.

