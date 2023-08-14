 SJVN Inks PPAs With PSPCL For 1,200 MW Solar Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSJVN Inks PPAs With PSPCL For 1,200 MW Solar Projects

SJVN Inks PPAs With PSPCL For 1,200 MW Solar Projects

These projects will be developed within 18 months on Build Own and Operate basis and will involve an investment of around Rs 7,000 crores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
SJVN Inks PPAs With PSPCL For 1,200 MW Solar Projects | Representative image

SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited has signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), one for 200 MW Solar Projects to be developed anywhere in Punjab and other for 1,000 MW Solar Projects to be developed anywhere in the country, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

These projects will be developed within 18 months on Build Own and Operate basis and will involve an investment of around Rs 7,000 crores. The Letter of Intent for these 1,200 MW projects was received from PSPCL on July 21, 2023.

The projects are expected to generate 2,997 million units in first year and about 69,661 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years. The commissioning of these projects shall reduce more than 34 Lakh tonnes of carbon emission.

SJVN Green Energy Limited shares

The shares of SJVN on Monday at 3:28 pm IST were at Rs 57.50, up by 3.32 percent.

Read Also
SJVN bags 5 Hydro Projects of 5097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CPI Inflation July 2023: Retail Inflation Rises To 7.44% From 4.87% MoM

CPI Inflation July 2023: Retail Inflation Rises To 7.44% From 4.87% MoM

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...