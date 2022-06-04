e-Paper Get App

SJM to start 'entrepreneurship development centres' in 773 districts of country

Programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat help give impetus to indigenous production

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 09:15 PM IST
SJM co-convener Dr Ashwani Mahajan said his organization would also be carrying out the 'Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan' as well as make people aware of the need to use local products to help give the country's economy a boost. /Representative image Representative Photo |

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Saturday said it would set up 'entrepreneurship development centres' in all 773 districts of the country.

SJM co-convener Dr Ashwani Mahajan told PTI his organization would also be carrying out the 'Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan' as well as make people aware of the need to use local products to help give the country's economy a boost.

''The expansion of the Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan will be discussed at the national executive of the SJM underway here. The abhiyan aims to provide employment through entrepreneurship development and skill development,'' he said.

''We will start entrepreneurship development centres in all 773 districts of the country. We will be enrolling full-time workers of the Swawlambi Bharat Abhiyan after one year,'' he added.

Responding to a query on whether the Union government was doing enough to promote 'swadeshi', he said the Centre had started the 'Make in India' initiative in 2014, but it actually should be 'Made by India'.

Programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat help give impetus to indigenous production, he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

