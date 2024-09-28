 Sitharaman Urges Joint Roadmap To Achieve $3 Billion Trade Target With Uzbekistan Samarkand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSitharaman Urges Joint Roadmap To Achieve $3 Billion Trade Target With Uzbekistan Samarkand

Sitharaman Urges Joint Roadmap To Achieve $3 Billion Trade Target With Uzbekistan Samarkand

Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Uzbekistan-India Business Forum after signing of a new bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between India and Uzbekistan in Samarkand.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her address at the Uzbekistan-India Business Forum on Friday, emphasised the vast trade opportunities between India and Uzbekistan.

She pushed for increased trade and urged the chambers of commerce of both countries to create a roadmap to achieve the USD 3 billion trade target set by the leadership of the two countries.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of Finance said, "Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Uzbekistan-India Business Forum after signing of a new bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between India and Uzbekistan in Samarkand." "Addressing some notable companies from Uzbekistan, the Union Finance Minister encouraged meaningful interactions and collaboration between the industry members from the two nations," the post added.

BIT between India and Uzbekistan

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court To Hear Petitions By BJP's Subramanian Swamy & Ex-TTD Chairman Subba Reddy Seeking Probe Into Tirupati Laddoos Row; Hearing On Sept 30
Supreme Court To Hear Petitions By BJP's Subramanian Swamy & Ex-TTD Chairman Subba Reddy Seeking Probe Into Tirupati Laddoos Row; Hearing On Sept 30
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Duped Of ₹2.47 Lakh By Fake Engineer On Matrimonial Site; Police Launch Manhunt
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Duped Of ₹2.47 Lakh By Fake Engineer On Matrimonial Site; Police Launch Manhunt
Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, Severe Traffic Jams Trigger Outrage Among Activists And Citizens Over Authorities' Failures Despite Crore-Worth Investments
Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, Severe Traffic Jams Trigger Outrage Among Activists And Citizens Over Authorities' Failures Despite Crore-Worth Investments
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Misleading Voters On Agniveer Scheme, Promises Permanent Jobs; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Misleading Voters On Agniveer Scheme, Promises Permanent Jobs; VIDEO

Sitharaman highlighted the significance of the newly signed BIT between India and Uzbekistan and said that it is based on modern international investment standards.

"Urging the business communities on both sides to take advantage of BIT as it catapults investment relationships to a new trajectory, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new BIT is based on modern international investment standards and provides strong protections to investors on both sides, fostering an atmosphere of trust and confidence. The signing of this treaty will unlock new opportunities in various sectors," the post said.

The post added, 'FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that there are significant trade opportunities and urged the chambers of commerce on both sides to draw up a roadmap to achieve the USD 3 billion trade target set by the leadership of two countries.'

On Friday, India and Uzbekistan signed BIT to assure appropriate protection to Uzbekistan investors in India and Indian investors in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Finance had said in a statement.

Treaty will boost confidence

The statement added that the treaty will increase the comfort level and boost the confidence of investors by assuring a minimum standard of treatment and non-discrimination, while providing for an independent forum for dispute settlement through arbitration.

The BIT between both the counties provides for protection to investments from expropriation and provides for transparency, transfers, and compensation for losses, as per the statement.

As per the official figures on the website of the Indian embassy in Uzbekistan, India is among the top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan with bilateral trade of USD 756.60 million.

Read Also
S&P 500 Zooms To Set New Record; Nasdaq & Dow Jones React Ahead Of US GDP Data
article-image

Major exports from India

The major items of India's exports are pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipment, vehicle parts, services, frozen buffalo meat, optical instruments and equipment, and mobile phones, as per the embassy.

India's import from Uzbekistan consists largely of fruit and vegetable products, services, fertilisers, juice products and extracts, and lubricants, as per the available information on the embassy's website.

Total Indian investments in Uzbekistan amount to USD 61 million, as per the embassy's website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sitharaman Urges Joint Roadmap To Achieve $3 Billion Trade Target With Uzbekistan Samarkand

Sitharaman Urges Joint Roadmap To Achieve $3 Billion Trade Target With Uzbekistan Samarkand

This Credit Policy Will Be Different, For A Variety Of Reasons

This Credit Policy Will Be Different, For A Variety Of Reasons

SEBI Imposes ₹9 Lakh Penalty On GRD Securities For Multiple Regulatory Violations, Including...

SEBI Imposes ₹9 Lakh Penalty On GRD Securities For Multiple Regulatory Violations, Including...

Banks Struggles To Mobilise Large Deposits; C-D Ratio Rises To 80%: Report

Banks Struggles To Mobilise Large Deposits; C-D Ratio Rises To 80%: Report

Karnataka Govt Approves Projects Worth ₹4,071.11 Crore Investment

Karnataka Govt Approves Projects Worth ₹4,071.11 Crore Investment