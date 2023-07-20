SIT Finds Vadra Company's Records Destroyed In Bank Basement Due To Water Logging |

During the investigation concerning the FIR filed against Robert Vadra (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law) and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the probe team has found that vital records related to financial transactions of Vadra's company were destroyed due to water entering at the bank's branch, reports Times of India.

The special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police, responsible for probing the case, wrote a letter to Union Bank of India (UBI) regarding information on the 'fund inflow' in the accounts of M/s Skylight Hospitality and M/s Skylight Hospitality. Robert Vadra was a director of both companies during the relevant period. However, the bank responded to the SIT on May 26 of this year, stating that the records for the years 2008 and 2012 were destroyed "due to water flooding in the basement of the branch," according to documents accessed by Times of India.

In response to this development, the SIT has issued notices to the bank, seeking clarification on "whether records of other firms have also been destroyed and which authorities were informed about this incident".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)