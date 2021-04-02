Sister BK Shivani emphasises need for Emotional immunity in SCOPE webinar

Achieving emotional wellness and immunity has become a key challenge amidst these perplexing times. Recognizing this, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a virtual rendezvous titled ‘Happiness & Harmony– Road to Engagement & Creativity’ with Sister BK Shivani, one of the most sought-after spiritual speakers in the world. Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL & Chairman, SCOPE and Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE also addressed the webinar. Nearly 800 participants joined the riveting experience through SCOPE’s various platforms.

Sister Shivani in her address signified the importance of internal contentment for achieving happiness. Drawing attention to the imperfect situation created due to COVID 19, she said that there was a need to pause and reflect on one’s priorities in life. She added that in this age of technology and social media there was an urgent need to restrict content consumption to build emotional immunity, be positive and achieve ‘Atma Nirbharta -self-reliance’ in our thoughts.

Rakesh Kumar in his address said that there was a need to recognize the path to happiness that does not only focus professional satisfaction but also helps achieve happiness and contentment in one’s personal life.

Atul Sobti highlighted the importance of finding happiness and recognizing actions that can harmonize as well as re-enthuse individual towards better engagement in life. While expressing gratitude to Sister BK Shivani, he reiterated SCOPE’s commitment in conducting symposiums and programs for the mental and emotional wellness.