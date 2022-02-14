Sistema.bio closes over $15 mn in Series B round led by KawiSafi Ventures

Sistema.bio has announced the close of a Series B investment round of $15.6 million that included a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital to support the continued growth and scale of the company’s innovative waste-to-energy technology and business model.

The round was led by an equity investment from KawiSafi Ventures and matched by AXA IM Alts, a global leader in alternative investments, through the AXA IM Impact Investing strategy. Existing investors Engie RDE, EU ElectriFI fund, Chroma Impact, Blink CV and Co Capital also participated in the round, and Triodos Bank provided additional working capital financing.

Sistema.bio provides access to innovative biodigester technology, training, and financing for farmers to address the challenges of poverty, food security, and climate change.

Sistema.bio was founded in 2010 in Mexico. With a deployable, robust and impactful biogas system, Sistema.bio digesters are specifically designed to serve a wide range of farms and sanitation projects.

“Our team at KawiSafi are very excited to begin this partnership with Sistema.bio and support them in this global scaling phase of their growth” said Marcus Watson, Director at KawiSafi. “Sistema.bio has perfected their distributed biogas technology which is modular and easy-to-use so that it can serve the whole spectrum of small to large farms. We see huge potential in Sistema.bio’s solution to reduce GHG emissions at the farm level and make a significant dent in the global climate crisis.”

Jonathan Dean, Head of Impact Investing at AXA IM Alts, said: “ By converting polluting waste into high-value biofuels and sustainable agricultural inputs through proprietary cutting-edge technology, Sistema.bio’s corporate mission directly aligns with AXA IM Alts’ impact objectives to promote resource efficiency and innovative solutions to climate change through its investments.”

This Series B investment round follows a Seed and Series A equity investments. In addition to the existing investors that joined this round, KawiSafi Ventures and AXA IM Alts join Alphamundi, Beneficial Returns, Dila Capital, EcoEnterprises Fund, Factor[e], KIVA, Lendahand, OPES Fund, OpenRoad Alliance and Satila as investors of Sistema.bio.

“Our team has been able to create a lot of incredible momentum and growth in 2021, and with the new funding we will continue to build the team, partnerships and structures required to deliver the best biogas products, services, financing and certified impacts at scale,” said co-founder and CEO Alex Eaton.

Sistema.bio has announced that they aim to deliver clean and renewable energy for 1 million farmers and their families by 2025.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:59 PM IST