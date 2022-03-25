Siply, micro-savings platform, launches gold savings scheme for small investors

Micro-savings platform Siply has announced a new scheme that it says will make gold accessible to all. Now, you can set yourself the goal of buying gold by saving daily in small amounts and thus covering the stipulated monthly installment at your own pace, it said in a press statement.

Founded by Sousthav Chakrabarty and Anil Bhat in 2020, Siply says it has tailored its new Gold Savings Scheme to allow users to buy 24k gold coin at the 'most affordable price'.

Key highlights

Depending on the buyer's financial situation, she can choose to buy a gold coin that weighs either 0.5 gram or 1 gram. Installments start at just Rs 450 per month for a 1gm gold coin and Rs 250 for a 0.5 gold coin. These installments need to be paid over a period of 10 months, but the monthly amount can be broken up into smaller parts to suit your convenience.

Sousthav Chakrabarty, CEO and Founder, said, “Users can enjoy the twin benefits of getting a good discount and the option of breaking down their monthly payments into smaller amounts over the entire month. If you happen to miss an installment, you can always cover it up any time within those 10 months."

Chakrabarty said the scheme also protects against market price fluctuations commonly associated with gold. “Even if the market price of gold increases, Siply users can continue with the rate they started the scheme with,” he added. At the end of 10 months, the coin is delivered to the buyer at no extra charge, Chakrabarty said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:40 PM IST