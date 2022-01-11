SIP contribution hits all-time high in December at Rs 11,305.34 cr

Association of Mutual Funds in India stated that Monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) contributions hit a record high in December 2021, gone u[ to Rs 11,305 crore.

The number of SIP accounts surged to 4.91 crore from 4.78 crore during the period, the statement added.

The asset under management (AUM) of the MF industry stood at Rs 37.72 lakh crore at the end of December.

"Year 2021 has been a momentous year, with Mutual Funds emerging as the preferred investment destination with continued record equity flows ," stated AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh.

