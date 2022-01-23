Single volume Economic Survey likely; may project growth rate of around 9%

The finance ministry is expected to come out with a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22 projecting a growth of around 9 per cent for the next financial year.

The Survey, which is tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister ahead of the Union Budget, is being prepared by Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally is the main architect of the document.

Earlier on December 6 last year, K V Subramanian completed his three-year term as CEA.

The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is lower than 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.

The government has already initiated the process for appointing CEA who is a Secretary rank official attached to the finance ministry.

The Survey is expected to project a growth of about 9 per cent for the next financial year, experts said citing base effect.

As per ICRA report, the country's real GDP is likely to maintain a 9 per cent growth rate in fiscal 2022 and 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:35 PM IST