Singapore Telecom: 3G service Phase-Out Begins In Aug 2024, Starting With M1 Mobile Network

More than 99.9 per cent of Singapore’s mobile subscribers are already on 4G/5G. Representative photo courtesy: Pixabay/deeznutz1 |

The phase-out of 3G telecom services in Singapore — and the transition to 4G/5G — begins from August 1, 2024. The first mobile network operator to make the shift is M1, according to a media released issued today.

The release said: “In July 2023, mobile network operators (MNOs) had announced plans to retire their 3G networks. [The] IMDA indicated that before retirement, MNOs must ensure that their remaining 3G subscribers, both individual and enterprise users, are migrated smoothly onto 4G/5G networks. If this is achieved, the MNOs can start to retire 3G services from 31 July 2024.”

The IMDA is the Infocomm Media Development Authority, a Singapore Government agency that leads the nation’s digitalisation journey.

Today’s release informed that the Authority had been closely tracking the progress made by the mobile network operators in Singapore.

“Given that M1 has fully migrated all its individual and enterprise 3G subscribers to 4G/5G services, M1 will proceed to retire its 3G network beginning 1 August 2024,” said the release.

“Singtel and StarHub will give their remaining 3G subscribers more time to migrate and will continue to assist their customers. If smooth migration is achieved, Singtel and StarHub plan to commence retiring their 3G services from November 2024,” it added.

The release said that 3G mobile devices were no longer being imported into the Singapore market. “Since February 2024, [the] IMDA has stopped the import and sale of 3G mobile devices in Singapore to prevent further proliferation in the market.

“Retailers/service providers of non-telecommunication products/services that make use of 3G mobile connectivity, such as car manufacturers and fleet management service providers, were also informed of the planned retirement of the 3G networks. They are required to take the necessary mitigation measures, and to inform their users,” it said.

Measures to support 3G service phase-out

● 3G services were introduced more than 20 years ago in Singapore. The retirement of 3G will unlock spectrum capacity that can be invested in future-ready 5G networks, to provide a better mobile experience, and support enterprise digital transformation.

● More than 99.9 per cent of Singapore’s mobile subscribers are already on 4G/5G, with 3G subscribers making up less than 0.1 per cent. 5G subscriptions have also gained prevalence since its introduction in 2022, making up 20 per cent of total mobile subscribers today.

● To support their 3G subscribers, MNOs are required to provide a range of 4G/5G service plans and 4G/5G mobile phone options to assist them in their migration.

● MNOs have also been providing dedicated assistance to vulnerable groups, such as dedicated support for elderly subscribers, and delivery of new SIM cards to subscribers with mobility issues.

● MNOs are also required to support enterprise users and assist them to take the necessary steps to smoothly migrate to 4G/5G services.