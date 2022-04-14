Singapore Airlines partners with India Circus for 'KrisFlyer Programme'

India Circus, a Godrej & Boyce venture offering contemporary-chic, sophisticated, and affordable style for home decor to personal accessories has entered into a partnership with the KrisFlyer frequent traveller reward programme of Singapore Airlines for their frequent flyer members.

As part of this tie up, customers will avail a 15 per cent discount on all purchases of Rs 2500 or more from the choicest of products right from bold wallpapers, beautiful pillow covers, side tables, motif filled art, copper water bottles and more across offline and online stores of India Circus.

With just a quick log in to the KrisFlyer app, travellers can select the India Circus brand, enter membership details, get verification, add scheme code KRISPLUS15 and redeem the offer.

This offer is valid till March 2024.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:58 PM IST