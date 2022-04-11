Sindhu Trade Links board approves 2: 1 bonus issue

The Board of BSE listed Sindhu Trade Links Limited, as part of the company's endeavors to increase shareholders' wealth, has approved the issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 1 each for every 1 existing Paid Up Equity Share, held by the shareholders on record date.

The board also approved the increase in the authorized Share Capital from Rs 52 crore to Rs. 156 crore subject to approval by shareholders.

Sindhu Trade links Ltd. is a 'one-stop shop' for a wide range of support services in the field of mining and allied activities, logistics and transportation. STTL has already reduced its bank debt by Rs. 1041.5 million.

With the outburst of COVID-19 which disturbed the course of businesses across the work the company dared to take this step. The management is determined to keep the debt reduction which ultimately aims to go debt free by 2023.

Sindhu Trade Links Limited has recorded a 200 percent year-on-year increase in net profit on higher realisation to Rs. 2,822 lakhs in the nine months ended on December 31, 2021.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:04 PM IST