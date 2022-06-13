Simplilearn to expand its workforce by 800 this year |

Simplilearn aims to expand its workforce by 800 team members this year. The hiring is a part of the company's plans to strengthen its teams in India and international markets to address the burgeoning demand for reskilling and upskilling. Following the Blackstone investment in July 2021, Simplilearn has strategically deployed funds in two key areas – the organization's workforce and marketing. The bulk of the hiring has been in the product, tech, and marketing teams: the tech team has tripled from 60 to 200.



In the coming months, Simplilearn is looking to hire across CXO, Vice President, and Senior Vice President levels in both India and the US, with both markets constituting 80% of the company's business currently. In the US, Simplilearn aims to appoint various C-suite level executives who will assist in strengthening and structuring the team present in the country. The company also aims to hire 20% freshers onto the Simplilearn workforce to provide fruitful career opportunities to young professionals and college graduates.



Speaking on the hiring and growth plans of the company, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Continuing on our chosen path of mindful growth, we have invested a significant share of our revenue in building and sustaining our team strength. We believe that talent is a crucial part of the company's journey to success. We are constantly exploring avenues to onboard fresh talent while facilitating the growth and development of our existing team members. The ongoing hiring is a part of our company's expansion plan, in India and abroad, as we look to substantially invest in our workforce by the end of 2022."



Kumar further added, "Over the past couple of years, the shift to online training and education led to a growth spurt in the number of providers in the industry. The industry is currently witnessing a transition phase with hybrid models of work and study. As demand for upskilling and reskilling programs prevail, and given our planned and sustained growth over time, we are grateful to continue successfully on the upward path."



Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who collectively spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. The company has been successfully collaborating with foreign and local universities to offer the best academia and industry exposure to its learners across the globe.