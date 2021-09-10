Simplilearn, Knowledge Innovation Center, with University of Arizona Global Campus, launch certificate in digital marketing

Simplilearn, online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, in collaboration with the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. The Knowledge Innovation Center, in collaboration with Simplilearn, provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn’s curriculum to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical digital marketing skills.

With over 100 hours of learning, requiring 4 to 5 hours weekly from the learners, the program is best suited for students or professionals looking to jump-start a career in digital marketing, especially in roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, SEO/PPC/Social-Media Manager, Content Marketing Manager, and Growth Hacker.

Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "Our latest program in Digital Marketing ensures that learners develop relevant and the key digital marketing skills for real career growth, learn them from experts active in the field, work on real-world problems, and get structured guidance, ensuring that learning and career success never stops."

Dr. Paula J.Zobisch, Vice President, Knowledge Innovation Center, said, “While the pandemic has disrupted ways of working, it has also pushed companies and educators to be innovators who think and act fast. Digital Marketing skills will enable the new-age employee to stay ahead of the curve with the advantages of having the latest knowledge in the field.”

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:31 PM IST