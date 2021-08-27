Simplifying governance structure

In 2020, Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli were merged into a single UT.



In order to improve efficiency and governance in the Union Territory (UT) of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli various initiatives were proactively adopted. The most prominent one was the merger of the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli into a single UT on January 26, 2020.



The administration of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli under the leadership of Praful Patel, the administrator of the UT, also ensured that district panchayat and municipal elections were held simultaneously. This was to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and conduct elections in a fair and transparent manner. In the past, it was held on different dates.



It was vital to adopt digitalisation to further promote governance. Thus, the administration developed and integrated a number of digital applications and systems to ensure greater transparency, efficiency and ease.



In the case of taxation, Integrated Excise Revenue Management System (IERMS) was enabled. This allowed electronic creation, monitoring and administration of all types of liquor licenses and permits for distilleries, wholesalers, and retailers. The Silvassa Municipal Council has digitised its property tax collection by the introduction of a property tax portal. This enables online tax collection and also provides other property tax-related services. It has resulted in increased revenue, from Rs 4.01 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 11.45 crore in 2020-21.



Meanwhile, in Daman & Diu districts, the process of digitalisation of land records is underway. It will result in greater accuracy, reduce disputes and improve ease of doing business. In 2018, the e-Office project was launched in Daman & Diu and a year later, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Through this programme, the administration aims at making the processes paperless to ensure greater efficiency, transparency and speed in inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes.



For ease of citizens and for smooth functioning of the administration, laws are being merged, amended, repealed, and modified. In all, there are 107 local laws of 29 different departments. Of these 25 laws have been repealed, either directly, through regulation or proposal of extension. In all, 47 local laws (excluding one repeal regulation) for which, proposals for modification and amendment have been sent.



The Silvassa Municipal Council also has Compliant Management System (CMS) that helps in resolving citizen grievances in an effective and timely manner. Out of the total 3,053 complaints that have been received so far, 2,672 (88%) complaints have been resolved.



For all UT’s citizens, a UT-wide mobile application is being developed. It will provide primary details of all departments, including contact information.



In addition, the latest versions of Vahan and Sarathi applications have been launched in DNH, Daman and Diu. These applications provide easy access to the services of the transport department.



In DNH, a mobile helpline has been started for workers. This is for the labour force who are in distress. They can inform the labour department of their grievances through calls or messages.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:06 PM IST