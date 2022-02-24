Simpl partners with SugarBox Networks; to build Innovative solutions for consumers

Simpl has announced a partnership with SugarBox Networks, to enable payments in line with the progressive Digital India vision. By facilitating payments across geographies, this partnership edges closer to building an innovative solution for consumers, across the underserved and unserved regions, it said in a press statement.

Simpl and SugarBox Networks will work closely to address this digital divide, by empowering customers with access to native digital connectivity. As a checkout conversion partner for SugarBox Networks, Simpl will increase cart conversions and reduce dependence on COD (cash on delivery) orders, empowering merchants to build trusted relationships with consumers.

Simpl’s CEO & Co-Founder Nitya Sharma said, “We are enabling merchants across product categories and end-customers across segments to unlock multiple benefits from a single unified platform.”

Rohit Paranjpe, CEO & Co-founder, SugarBox Networks said, “Our partnership with Simpl is an initiative to revolutionize and empower consumers across ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:38 PM IST