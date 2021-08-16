Silver prices tumble by Rs 505 to Rs 61,469 per kg; gold marginally down

Gold prices declined by Rs 42 to Rs 45,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,002 per 10 gram.

Silver plunged by Rs 505 to Rs 61,469 per kg from Rs 61,974 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,774 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.50 per ounce.

Gold prices pared previous gains on stronger dollar on Monday, according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:10 PM IST