e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:26 AM IST

Sikkim reduces taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

Agencies
Petrol was retailing at Rs 110.60 per litre and diesel at 100.80 per litre in state capital Gangtok on Wednesday |

Petrol was retailing at Rs 110.60 per litre and diesel at 100.80 per litre in state capital Gangtok on Wednesday |

Advertisement

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel.

Bucling under pressure, the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre on Wednesday.

Together with the reduction of taxes announced by the Sikkim government shortly after midnight, petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state.

''...on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per liter as a Diwali gift. This will come into effect starting today i.e 04/11/2021,'' Tamang tweeted.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 110.60 per litre and diesel at 100.80 per litre in state capital Gangtok on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal