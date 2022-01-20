Significant percentage of MNC leaders have LGBTQ+ inclusion goals: Survey

A significant percentage of MNC leaders are LGBTQ+ immersive in terms of inclusion goals in their leadership, but despite positive changes, a majority of respondents from the LGBTQ+ community felt a total lack of vision/ policies for themselves at their organizations, according to Randstad India’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion survey.

According to the survey, about 60 per cent of MNC leaders have LGBTQ+ inclusion goals, while close to 70 per cent of the respondents believe that there has been no significant effort in the direction of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or sometimes questioning), and others (LGBTQ+) inclusion.

The survey included 31 LGBTQ+ members, 10 HR/D&I leaders, five policy makers and five community leaders. Social media was also used to gather survey inputs.

“While diversity at work can be achieved by making changes in the hiring strategy, nurturing Inclusion is a wider concept that involves the inclusion of people at all levels, gender, ethnicity, sexuality and ability,” said Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India.

