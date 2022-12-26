Siemens bags order from railways for locomotives project in Gujarat

Image credit: Siemens (Representative)

Siemens Ltd has received an order from the Ministry of Railways for a 9,000-hp electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

The estimated value of the order is 260 bln rupees. The company had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project on Dec 9.

The company has received a letter of award for the manufacture and maintenance of electric freight locomotives from the Indian Railways, as per a report of Mint.