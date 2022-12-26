e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSiemens bags order from railways for locomotives project in Gujarat

Siemens bags order from railways for locomotives project in Gujarat

The estimated value of the order is 260 bln rupees. The company had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project on Dec 9

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Siemens (Representative)
Follow us on

Siemens Ltd has received an order from the Ministry of Railways for a 9,000-hp electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

The estimated value of the order is 260 bln rupees. The company had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project on Dec 9.

The company has received a letter of award for the manufacture and maintenance of electric freight locomotives from the Indian Railways, as per a report of Mint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

ICICI Bank fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot produced in CBI court along with Kochhars

ICICI Bank fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot produced in CBI court along with Kochhars

FPJ Rewind 2022: IPOs that tanked setting high expectations

FPJ Rewind 2022: IPOs that tanked setting high expectations

Tech layoffs: Digital payments firm PayU lays off almost 150 employees

Tech layoffs: Digital payments firm PayU lays off almost 150 employees

Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat

Welspun Corp arm commissions coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat