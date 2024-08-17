Siddaramaiah Requests Foxconn To Further Invest In Karnataka, Assures Government's Complete Support

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn of his government's complete support and commitment to ensure it gets all the assistance required and requested the company to further invest in the state.

The chief minister held discussions with Young Liu, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), and his team during the dinner meeting organised at a private hotel here.

Investing In FAB

Expressing all the support from his government for the massive manufacturing plant that the company is establishing near Doddaballapura, Siddaramaiah encouraged Foxconn to consider investing in other sectors, including the fab industry.

"We work together to deepen and strengthen the collaborative relationship between Foxconn and our state. This partnership is of immense importance, and I am honoured to be part of an initiative that holds such significant potential for mutual growth and success," Siddaramaiah said.

ESDM sector (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing)

During his address at the dinner meeting, he said that Karnataka has established itself as a powerhouse in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

"With several leading ESDM players operating within the state, we are proud to be among the top contributors to India's electronics manufacturing output and exports." Noting that to support and facilitate competitive electronics manufacturing, Karnataka offers a comprehensive range of advantages, the CM said, from efficient logistics and reliable power supply to a skilled workforce and a resilient vendor base, the state is well-equipped to meet the needs of this dynamic industry.

Employment boost

"It gives me immense pleasure to note that your project will create substantial employment opportunities within the state. This not only boosts the local economy but also empowers our workforce and enhances the overall prosperity of the region," he said.

"We (the government) assure you of our complete support and commitment to ensure Foxconn gets all the assistance required in this process. Our government is always ready to support you, and I request that you further invest in Karnataka. Karnataka is a beautiful state, and it has the potential for investment," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, Minister for Information Technology Priyank Kharge, and senior officials were present at the meeting.

Second-biggest foxconn plant

In response, Young Liu said, "Our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also." "The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level, educated individuals. If there is mutual trust, anything can be achieved," he was quoted as saying in a release issued by Minister Patil's office.

Foxconn is setting up an iPhone assembly plant (Project Elephant) in Karnataka. The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District. The project, with an investment size of Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to generate employment for 50,000+ people, the government said.

"Currently, the work is progressing well on this project, with construction in progress. The C&I (Commerce & Industries) Department, in collaboration with other relevant departments, is actively working on securing all necessary licence approvals for the project. Additionally, power and water supplies specific to the project are being planned and implemented,".

Mechanical components in EV applications

Additionally, Foxconn is setting up a manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in EV applications (Project Cheetah). The company has leased private land in Bengaluru District for this project.

Patil stated that the state welcomes more investment without hesitation.

"Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the Fire Brigade, and Pollution Control Boards are working with dedication to ensure the smooth implementation of Foxconn's project. We have already allocated 300 acres of land to the company," he said.

Earlier in the day, after receiving Young Liu at the airport, along with Kharge and officials, Minister Patil, in a post on 'X' said, "Foxconn's forthcoming investments in the state are poised to significantly contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory. I look forward to productive discussions."