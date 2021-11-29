Sid Productions to expand biz in Mumbai, Delhi

Sid Productions, one of the fastest growing Production company, has announced its expansion plan and establishment of new offices in Mumbai and Delhi by 2022. Based out of Bangalore, Sid Productions offers a range of expertise Creative Agency & Productions across, Ad Films and Digital Content.

The company has a robust back-end group. Further, Sid Productions also offers services in Digital Media and Marketing, Ad & Campaign Shoots and even Event Management. The success of the company is demonstrated in its growing list of client and turnover; in a year, the company recorded a turnover of around Rs 5 crore. The company aims at reaching a turnover of Rs 10 crore in the next years.

Sid Naidu, Founder, Sid Productions said, "As an entrepreneur with humble beginnings, I would advice anyone trying to start an enterprise to follow their ideas and remain undeterred by failure. At Sid Productions, we have always worked together as a team and sought learnings from each of our endeavour. Hence, our clients have shown their confidence in our services and end-to-end execution capabilities. With the expansion plan, we hope to continue building our body of work and establish our company's presence in Mumbai and Delhi."

In the next 5 years, Sid Production is planning to begin working in European countries like France and Italy; including fashion destinations like Bangkok, Thailand and Cape Town, South Africa.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:53 PM IST